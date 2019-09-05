Valicenti Advisory Services Has Cut Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position By $1.35 Million; Sio Capital Management Has Raised Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Position By $760,344

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 20.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 5,573 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Valicenti Advisory Services Inc holds 21,607 shares with $5.25 million value, down from 27,180 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $200.49. About 2.39M shares traded or 94.21% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) stake by 9.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 14,622 shares as Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 162,000 shares with $8.47M value, up from 147,378 last quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S now has $126.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 1.81 million shares traded or 19.86% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 16/04/2018 – Vivus’s Qsymia Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Saxenda Declines: Obesity; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Expects Robust Performance For Portfolio of New-Generation Insulin; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED AN UPDATE TO US PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR TRESIBA; 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 26/03/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R)

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) stake by 5,144 shares to 30,000 valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 5,500 shares and now owns 10,817 shares. Urovant Sciences Ltd was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $286.67’s average target is 42.98% above currents $200.49 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 14,125 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus accumulated 187 shares. Tru Invest Advisors owns 3,275 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 12,700 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Parametric Port Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 148,737 shares. Monetta Fincl Serv Inc holds 3,000 shares. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H & Communication has invested 2.27% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation stated it has 45,806 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). National Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,862 shares.