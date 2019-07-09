Valicenti Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Position; Coatue Management Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) stake by 28.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc acquired 9,936 shares as Discover Financial Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.05%. The Valicenti Advisory Services Inc holds 44,233 shares with $3.15M value, up from 34,297 last quarter. Discover Financial Svcs now has $25.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 1.28M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Coatue Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 14.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 197,398 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 1.60M shares with $287.10M value, up from 1.40M last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $95.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 8.24 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. NVIDIA had 50 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Thursday, June 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18000 target. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Monday, February 11 to “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, January 29 to “Buy”. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, April 12 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stake by 13,439 shares to 8,539 valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shopify Inc stake by 1.92M shares and now owns 542,185 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 270,377 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0% or 1,390 shares in its portfolio. Allstate holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 38,982 shares. 4,924 were reported by Landscape Cap Mgmt. Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,030 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Adirondack holds 0.34% or 2,711 shares. Dock Street Asset Inc owns 96,039 shares or 5.89% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 22,399 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 4,022 shares. Moreover, Telemus Cap Limited has 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sit Invest Associates has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 1.34M shares. 21,575 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 5,691 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 209,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 948 shares in its portfolio. F&V Management Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 4,677 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 0.03% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The United Kingdom-based Gulf National Bank (Uk) has invested 0.1% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hanson Mcclain invested in 740 shares or 0% of the stock. Court Place Advsr Ltd owns 4,901 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1,500 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 2,259 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc owns 195,696 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 8 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 3 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, July 8.