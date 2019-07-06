Valicenti Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Cvs (CVS) Stake by $962,056; Lionstone Capital Management Has Increased Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $2.33 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 689,143 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. Shares for $11.49M were sold by MERLO LARRY J. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48,537 shares to 58,561 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,360 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,830 are owned by Proffitt And Goodson Inc. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Boston Research Management has 1.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 63,142 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 300 shares. Putnam Limited Com holds 304,679 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 107,877 shares. Tdam Usa reported 42,167 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 1.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roberts Glore Inc Il has 4,863 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Company reported 1.47 million shares. 2.03M were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Blume Capital reported 2.6% stake. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

