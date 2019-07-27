Valicenti Advisory Services Decreased By $1.75 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Had 16 Bullish Analysts

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 54.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 9,155 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Valicenti Advisory Services Inc holds 7,746 shares with $1.49M value, down from 16,901 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $81.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs to relocate Dubai banker Mazen Makarem to New York – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation Ratio 41%; 08/05/2018 – Goldman’s Garzarelli Says the ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low (Video); 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – RealWealthSolutions: #BusinessNews Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit: sources – LONDON/MADRID (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS CLIENTS WERE SEEKING BITCOIN EXPOSURE

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $103 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.38’s average target is 5.53% above currents $87.54 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Monday, March 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Saturday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, March 20. See NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $90.0000 100.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $86.0000 85.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ftb Inc reported 0.02% stake. Cs Mckee Lp reported 102,844 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Invest Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 2.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 283,243 shares. Sky Investment Grp Inc Limited Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,240 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,550 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Llc New York has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,242 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd holds 1,145 shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,704 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Harris Lp has 0.48% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Waddell Reed owns 269,731 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Lc accumulated 2,346 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.27% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $260 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider PARKER MARK G sold $12.30M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,476 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,613 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 52,781 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 50,300 were accumulated by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. 1.11M were reported by Ci. Telos Capital Mgmt reported 40,231 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 6,341 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 108,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sageworth has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.78% or 1.13 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 0.83% or 41,660 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability invested in 9,438 shares. Cim Ltd Liability has 140,380 shares. Prescott Mgmt Ltd reported 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $137.17 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 35.16 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Reports Q4 Sales Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?