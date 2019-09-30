Valicenti Advisory Services Cut Lowes Companies (LOW) Stake by $1.96 Million; Share Value Declined; Wells Fargo & Company Holding in Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Trimmed by $1.09 Million as Valuation Rose

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 15,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 276,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19 million, down from 292,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 84,567 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 19,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 40,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 59,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 1.27M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,603 are owned by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). Moreover, Rgm Capital Limited Liability Company has 9.21% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 67,959 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Proshare Advisors holds 8,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 20,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alberta reported 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% or 34,430 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,299 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 6,845 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability holds 1.28M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 228,934 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Walleye Trading accumulated 1,503 shares or 0% of the stock. 52,670 are held by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 11,507 shares stake.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Inc.: Another Unusual And Quite Unfair Opportunity To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manhattan Associates Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Delivers Prescription for Chemist Warehouse Group’s Inventory Success – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 145,058 shares to 603,114 shares, valued at $28.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 136,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 74.61 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 216,272 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has 0.48% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 40,156 were accumulated by Compton Capital Management Ri. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Alphamark Limited Company owns 556 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Argi Inv Services Ltd has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Com invested in 3,000 shares. Family Firm has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 39,300 shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.25% or 88,454 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited owns 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 42,218 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.20 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Global Net Lease, Inc.’s (NYSE:GNL) ROE Of 1.4%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: Searching For A True Swing Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe’s Companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $205.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Weight Hc by 8,235 shares to 10,601 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Technolo by 6,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).