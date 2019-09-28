Valicenti Advisory Services Cut Its Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $2.71 Million; Raffles Associates LP Increases Position in Cbs New (CBS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 50.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 23,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 23,703 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 47,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 11/04/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: CBS news, AP reporting House Speaker Paul Ryan not seeking re-election in November; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 29/03/2018 – Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 26/03/2018 – CBS CITES ’60 MINUTES’ PROGRAM WITH STORMY DANIELS INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Jan Inflation Was 1.5% – CBS; 09/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUF OUTPUT -0.1 PCT M/M AFTER REVISED -0.9 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.07% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Northern Trust holds 6,461 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0.01% or 6,990 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 41,626 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.43% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 241,873 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd stated it has 12,500 shares. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 4,200 shares. Asset Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 6,442 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 5,929 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 557,147 shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02M for 34.80 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,480 shares to 46,305 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Technolo by 6,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

