Valicenti Advisory Services Continues to Hold Stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS); Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Position by $409,500 as Market Value Rose

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.58 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 78.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 68,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 18,158 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 86,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.95M market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 691,362 shares traded or 51.46% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (Put) (NYSE:AR) by 370,500 shares to 377,000 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 270,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,432 shares to 32,535 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Inc by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,985 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

