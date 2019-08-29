Valicenti Advisory Services Boosted Its Stake in Cvs (CVS) by $962,056 as Share Value Declined; Litespeed Management Upped Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) by $1.30 Million as Market Value Rose

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 84,190 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $60.14. About 1.12 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M was made by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset holds 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 347,448 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co owns 12,498 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 51,760 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 53,405 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 230,848 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 846,366 were accumulated by Bancshares Of New York Mellon. 2.67M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Lumina Fund stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Atlanta Mgmt Co L L C reported 35,000 shares stake.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 2,130 shares to 2,985 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,744 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CVS Stock Is Worth Buying Ahead of Its Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health (CVS) PT Raised to $76 at Cowen On Overly Conservative Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De holds 932,002 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 28,091 were accumulated by Compton Mgmt Ri. Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 164,953 shares. Callahan Limited Company accumulated 29,223 shares. 26 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Miles Incorporated has 0.35% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,519 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 132,926 shares. Oppenheimer Com invested in 178,625 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Glenmede Na stated it has 627,258 shares. Private Advisor Ltd holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 61,738 shares. High Pointe Management Ltd accumulated 25,520 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 10.82 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Newtown, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,740 shares. United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.71% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.