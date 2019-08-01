Valicenti Advisory Services Boosted Its Holding in Cvs (CVS) by $962,056; Robotti Robert Position in Grubhub (GRUB) Lifted by $3.45 Million

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.14M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 2.01 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares to 7,746 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,744 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Puzo Michael J invested in 1.36% or 64,733 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 83,766 shares. Mitchell Co invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sol Cap Co holds 0.31% or 20,782 shares. Altavista Wealth Management accumulated 26,750 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na invested in 0.14% or 36,789 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.47 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coastline Trust accumulated 31,019 shares. Cohen & Steers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Focused Investors Limited Co has invested 4.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Augustine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 24,464 were accumulated by Advisor Partners Limited Liability. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 2.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.