Valiant Capital Management LP Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Shares Rose, Exchange Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 9.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook Has Become a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risks for Nordea Funds; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 27/03/2018 – The National: Exclusive: Sean Spicer on fake news, Facebook privacy – and his tell-all memoir; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE HEIGHTENED TERMS FOR B2B APPLICATIONS; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Response Doesn’t `Cut It,’ Facebook’s Critics Say; 22/05/2018 – APPS WILL NOW ONLY GET LIMITED ACCESS TO INFORMATION -ZUCKERBERG; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN SEPARATE BLOG POST IT WILL BEGIN SHOWING IF A FACEBOOK PAGE HAS CHANGED ITS NAME, TO DETER FAKE PAGES; 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $160.62. About 483,073 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,781 were reported by Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation. Levin Strategies LP has 24,885 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Co owns 1.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,300 shares. Davis Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 175,000 shares. Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank Company accumulated 3,844 shares. Dorsal Mgmt holds 510,000 shares. Cambridge Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,930 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 739,942 shares. Kwmg stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 1.03% or 408,742 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt owns 4,468 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management reported 3,821 shares. Academy Capital Management Tx stated it has 99,790 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burney Com holds 0.29% or 27,719 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.66 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook used contractors to transcribe user audio – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 105.67 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q4 Earnings Preview For Veeva Systems – Benzinga” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Veeva (VEEV) Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,750 shares to 78,238 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity(R) Msci Energy Etf (FENY) by 21,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Health Care Etf (FHLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,337 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 6,349 shares. Exchange Mgmt holds 19,233 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.39M shares. Ashfield reported 21,888 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning has 2.64% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 922 were accumulated by Advisors Preferred Limited. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 36,248 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 4,347 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 170 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1,926 shares. Planning Advsrs Ltd Co owns 10,246 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 59,000 were accumulated by Lord Abbett & Co Ltd.