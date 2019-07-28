Valiant Capital Management LP Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake as Valuation Rose; Advisors Capital Management Position in Bankunited (BKU) Lifted by $303,416

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 8,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 111,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 426,912 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Banks Targeted as Swedes Voice Data Fears After Facebook Scandal; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is answering questions from U.K. lawmakers; 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Reports in the US say Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, after refusing an; 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles On Facebook Drop, Just One Component In Positive Territory — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – NEW FACEBOOK TOOL COVERS NOT JUST POLITICAL ADS; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana Facebook’s user agreement on Tuesday during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 16/03/2018 – State NJ Transp: NJDOT launches Facebook page to share innovative projects, programs and operations directly with the public; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Bluemountain reported 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 1.14M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 153,758 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 208,357 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa holds 114,364 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.02% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 83,313 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Kennedy Mgmt invested in 183,716 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Lc owns 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 6,548 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 32,684 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.20M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.05% or 493,566 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,832 shares to 19,576 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,477 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $68 activity.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.