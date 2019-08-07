Valiant Capital Management LP Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Shaker Investments Has Boosted Its Dorman Products (DORM) Stake by $334,400

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $185.42. About 9.62M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community; 03/04/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 09/03/2018 – Facebook to show 25 Major League Baseball games this season; 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: NBC News’ Andy Lack is not a fan of Facebook; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 135.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. It is down 2.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 2,008 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.33 million shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.82% or 17,300 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Lc reported 122,732 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,969 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 606,993 shares. Ironwood Counsel Lc accumulated 0.13% or 1,996 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.83% or 80,300 shares. Main Street Rech Lc stated it has 2,703 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fincl Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43 shares. Hodges Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.24% or 14,307 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest invested in 21,186 shares. Altfest L J & Co reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rockland Com reported 65,506 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security stated it has 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,092 shares to 8,135 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,197 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has 2,475 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.05% or 117,192 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability has 2,619 shares. Mackenzie Finance owns 210,490 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco has 75,479 shares. Everence Capital invested in 4,170 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 62,926 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 3,358 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.37% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Moreover, Wasatch Advisors has 0.29% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com stated it has 20 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 19,381 shares.

