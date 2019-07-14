Valiant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake by $20.24 Million as Share Value Rose; As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Shares Rose, Strategic Financial Services Has Upped Holding by $434,535

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 147,851 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Mark Warner on Honest Ads Act, Facebook, Syria, Mueller (Video); 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database; 20/03/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: British parliament summons #Facebook founder #MarkZuckerberg to explain claims that massive user; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS WILL LEARN FROM THIS TO SECURE FACEBOOK FURTHER; 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W; 05/03/2018 – Facebook asked some users if they thought the company should host content from child sexual predators and violent extremists; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: Terrorism Talk With Indiana’s Susan Brooks and Facebook’s CEO; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Has Become a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risks for Nordea Funds; 22/03/2018 – HUNGARY PM ORBAN COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK SCANDAL IN VIDEO POST; 22/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on @CNBCClosingBell

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 13,033 shares to 293,094 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 433,176 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De owns 4,142 shares. Clean Yield Gp owns 2,788 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 987 shares. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 260 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc has 6,781 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0% or 3,201 shares. Nottingham Advsr has 1.62% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 155,896 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 38,155 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 47,029 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 629 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 0.04% or 6,994 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 30,020 shares. Shelton Cap invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Lipe And Dalton holds 0.25% or 5,617 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M on Wednesday, January 23.