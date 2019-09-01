Valiant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered Holding by $472,800

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 9,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 94,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, down from 104,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 111.7 MLN REAIS IN BRAZIL FOR NOT COOPERATING WITH CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION -FEDERAL PROSECUTORS; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 21/03/2018 – The Little Regulator at the Heart of Facebook’s Big Data Dispute; 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 29/03/2018 – Garage Gurus™ to Host Facebook Live Event on April 4; 09/05/2018 – Facebook hopes to win hearts with push into online dating

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Stock Is Great for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook news tab coming this fall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.