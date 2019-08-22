Valiant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding by $20.24 Million; Rnc Capital Management Has Lifted Noble Energy (NBL) Holding by $1.82 Million

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 73.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 75,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 179,898 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 103,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 3.58M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $181.8. About 7.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Facebook Allegedly Used by More Firms to Block Older Job Seekers; 10/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Enters Political Gantlet; 12/04/2018 – BACKSTORY-Putting a spotlight on Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Match falls as Facebook gets into the dating pool; 20/03/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Leaves Its Users’ Privacy Vulnerable; 16/03/2018 – State NJ Transp: NJDOT launches Facebook page to share innovative projects, programs and operations directly with the public; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan gives Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a copy of the Constitution; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says “l’m sorry”; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.43 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

