Valiant Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $20.24 Million; White Elm Capital Continues to Hold Position in Citigroup (C)

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – HUNGARIAN MINISTER LAZAR COMMENTS ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 20/03/2018 – FTC reportedly to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data; 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS BLOCKCHAIN GROUP TO BE RUN BY DAVID MARCUS; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CSO STAMOS: OTHER EXECS SUPPORTED RUSSIA INVESTIGATION; 05/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data from as many as 87 million people:; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Siege — Barrons.com

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 8,100 shares to 53,561 shares, valued at $24.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,000 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 331,075 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co accumulated 126,471 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Polar Capital Llp accumulated 1.38 million shares. 578,778 are owned by Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk). Montana-based Davidson Inv Advisors has invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com holds 19,621 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co owns 103,765 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers accumulated 44,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 2.09M shares. Comerica Bank invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12.00M shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Invest Management holds 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 32,653 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory holds 0.34% or 32,357 shares. Torray Limited Liability Co reported 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lpl Limited Company invested in 0.28% or 736,388 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Joel Isaacson Ltd has invested 2.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Cap Guardian Tru Com has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.02% or 128,400 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,395 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 569,632 shares. Fil holds 0.32% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource invested in 0.19% or 2.13M shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 13,638 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.46% or 35,542 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Llc holds 0.43% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.