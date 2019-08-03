Valiant Capital Management LP Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $20.24 Million; Share Price Rose; A B M Industries (ABM) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.64 Million

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts (Video); 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder trolls Facebook’s data breach; 22/03/2018 – However, Walden isn’t necessarily championing tough regulation of Facebook and the industry; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 09/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook could have done more to prevent misuse; 24/04/2018 – FB HIRING MORE TO REVIEW ADS, BUILDING BETTER SYSTEMS REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 179,128 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ABM Industries Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “El Paso Independent School District Projected to Save $14.8 Million through ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Industries to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries Announces Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries Announces Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,985 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Metropolitan Life Com New York accumulated 2,500 shares. Palouse Management Inc reported 8,908 shares stake. Millennium Llc, a New York-based fund reported 55,930 shares. Anchor Ltd invested in 29,934 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Invests Lc has invested 0.04% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 16 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Limited has 0.09% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1.53 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Com reported 4.16 million shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 240 shares. Aperio Gru Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 45,974 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 15 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd invested in 276,681 shares. Alpha Cubed Llc invested in 8,385 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated invested in 44,500 shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,089 shares to 10,579 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 25,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Quick Q2 Overview – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 98,946 are owned by Zacks Mngmt. Stephens Ar owns 110,049 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 560,431 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.02% stake. Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 104,398 shares. 2.17 million were reported by Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated. Gp Inc owns 906,346 shares. Crossvault Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,330 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,013 shares. 1,432 were accumulated by Headinvest Lc. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,850 shares. Parthenon Limited Co invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 176,504 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.