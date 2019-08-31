Valiant Capital Management LP Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Rose; As Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Market Value Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Upped by $2.12 Million Its Position

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is holding an emergency meeting to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and Skype already offer group video chat options; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 21/03/2018 – Toronto Star: Mark Zuckerberg, so far missing from Facebook’s spiralling crisis, expected to publicly address scandal

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix -3% after cutting FY view – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Wix.com (WIX) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 16, 2019 : WMT, NICE, WIX, EXP, FRO, MMYT, KEM, MANU, ZEAL, QIWI, MGIC, BOXL – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 669,734 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 39,188 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0% or 5 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Regions reported 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bamco Ny holds 1.02% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Amer owns 4,813 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 4,788 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp holds 33,425 shares. 7,699 are held by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 130,855 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,444 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 20,760 shares.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0% or 25,411 shares. 1.68 million are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc has 5,737 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Amer Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Adv has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,432 shares. Barr E S And invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 10,804 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,186 shares. New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 1.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stralem And stated it has 3.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altfest L J & Company accumulated 22,611 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Seatown Pte Limited holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 194,151 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 2.37M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Stillwater Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sands Limited Liability Corp holds 5.97M shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plaintiffs argue Facebook knew of privacy leak vulnerability – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook publishing 2015 data-scraping document – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Even Up 45%, FB Stock Is Worth a Like Ahead of NFLX Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 26, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.