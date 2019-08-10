Valiant Capital Management LP Decreased Facebook (FB) Stake by $20.24 Million; Share Value Rose; Braun Stacey Associates Decreased Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $579,096

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 24/04/2018 – Facebook removes accounts advertising stolen identities; 26/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Bumble will allow users to log in without Facebook. Via @verge:; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “BELIEVED THAT THE DATA HAD BEEN OBTAINED IN LINE WITH FACEBOOK’S TERMS OF SERVICE AND DATA PROTECTION LAWS”; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg faces grilling over Facebook controversies; 12/04/2018 – EU’s top court asked to probe Facebook U.S. data transfers; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 20,694 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 23,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67M shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington Corp reported 500 shares. 34,140 are held by Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Co. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 233,652 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt LP invested in 445,000 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Baillie Gifford And owns 15.80M shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Ltd has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gfs Lc holds 55,000 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Lc has 1.87 million shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 0.73% or 376,261 shares in its portfolio. Ems Capital Limited Partnership invested in 6.84% or 546,910 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 1.54% or 14,617 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 38,549 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 3.32 million shares for 5.1% of their portfolio. Cordasco Finance Net accumulated 0.02% or 100 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Top Megacap Stock of 2019 Will Surprise You – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,868 shares to 21,110 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc Com (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Shs Ben Int (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s to streamline all-day breakfast operations – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s to new high after comparable sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Remains Bullish On McDonald’s – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: The Arches Are Still Golden – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 06, 2019.