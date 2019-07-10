Valiant Capital Management LP Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $20.24 Million; Market Value Rose; Visa (Put) (V) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Raised Position by $2.65 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 170% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $179.08. About 1.94M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.56. About 9.92 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says User Safety Trumps Profits at Facebook: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Enters Political Gantlet; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 15/05/2018 – WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features; 06/03/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 22/03/2018 – 03/21 The Cable – Powell, Facebook & Tariffs; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 2,010 shares to 4,264 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,301 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marsico Mngmt Lc stated it has 7.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 200 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 22,197 shares. The Connecticut-based Night Owl Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 11.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Signaturefd Llc holds 16,437 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,894 were reported by Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Cim Mangement Inc has 1.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Plancorp Limited Com holds 0.14% or 2,424 shares in its portfolio. 356,779 are held by Waters Parkerson Com Ltd Liability Corp. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 43,400 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 29,669 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 107,470 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 1.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spectrum Group Inc Inc reported 102 shares. Stanley reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,300 shares. Iowa-based Btc Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Prtn stated it has 44,057 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% or 18,533 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,585 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,054 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management reported 1,269 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York invested in 7,466 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company, New York-based fund reported 8.92 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.4% or 24,163 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Lc accumulated 85,718 shares.