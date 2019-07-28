Valiant Capital Management LP Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $20.24 Million; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Its Msci (MSCI) Position by $2.51 Million; Market Value Rose

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 12/04/2018 – Facebook has been worried about data leaks like this since it went public in 2012; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: The Committee Behind Today’s Hearing; 22/03/2018 – It might be a good time to do a friend audit on Facebook; 20/03/2018 – BNN: Facebook whistleblower Chris Wylie pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 12,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,108 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, down from 73,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 591,013 shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKED TO MORE THAN 150 CLIENTS ABOUT CHINA INCLUSION: CEO; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI Indexes; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 22/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO HENRY FERNANDEZ SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci EM Asia UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 13/03/2018 – MSCI launches 12 new China equities indices

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,200 are held by Andra Ap. Ajo LP reported 145,935 shares. Weatherstone Capital Management invested 0.74% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Creative Planning reported 1,579 shares stake. State Street invested in 0.06% or 3.98M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill accumulated 1,281 shares. Dock Street Asset Management invested 3.93% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sarasin & Prns Llp invested in 34,001 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Raymond James Financial Service accumulated 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund reported 1,676 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,413 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Co invested in 534,669 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 55,846 shares. Washington Bancshares reported 75 shares.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 38.77 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 25,938 shares to 125,850 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 235,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 75,618 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Steinberg Glob Asset reported 19,005 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd holds 4.25% or 45,000 shares. Moore Capital Lp accumulated 2.29% or 445,000 shares. Burney has 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,719 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Co reported 12,350 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1.89 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,446 shares. Navellier holds 2,000 shares. Blackrock reported 147.55 million shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 11,232 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department holds 9,172 shares. Hills State Bank & Tru Company accumulated 8,046 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank has 141,017 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Com Nj reported 27,418 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock.