Valiant Capital Management LP Cut Facebook (FB) Holding; S&T Bank Has Cut J2 Global (JCOM) Position

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Rech Global has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moody National Bank Tru Division invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Inc has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 18,835 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd reported 5,862 shares. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 282 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 209,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 949,288 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 4,100 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 104 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 8,256 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn holds 0% or 250 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co holds 0% or 185 shares.

S&T Bank increased Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) stake by 70,803 shares to 341,301 valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) stake by 122,453 shares and now owns 607,072 shares. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 81,232 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 54,717 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services Inc owns 43 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 10,168 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Hillhouse stated it has 305,197 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Ems Capital LP invested in 6.84% or 546,910 shares. Bluestein R H Company invested in 1.56% or 171,274 shares. Granite Inv Ltd Company holds 0.8% or 84,214 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillsdale Investment Inc reported 1,430 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership has 4.39M shares. Moreover, Cryder Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 16.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cls Investments Ltd Com owns 10,618 shares. Cannell Peter B And Communications accumulated 3,715 shares. The California-based Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 1.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $210 target. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Nomura upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.