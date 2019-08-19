Valhi (VHI) to pay $0.02 on Sep 19, 2019; BRIDGESTONE ORD ORDINARY SHARES (BRDCF) Shorts Increased By 11.78%

BRIDGESTONE CORP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRDCF) had an increase of 11.78% in short interest. BRDCF’s SI was 1.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.78% from 1.02M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1899 days are for BRIDGESTONE CORP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRDCF)’s short sellers to cover BRDCF’s short positions. It closed at $38.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Valhi Inc (NYSE:VHI) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 19, 2019. (NYSE:VHI) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Valhi Inc’s current price of $1.82 translates into 1.10% yield. Valhi Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $1.82 lastly. It is down 58.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VHI News: 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – VALHI INC QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $ 495.9 MLN VS $ 390.4 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valhi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHI); 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Net $107.8M; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS 26C/SHR; 15/03/2018 VALHI 4Q EPS 41C; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q EPS 15C; 09/05/2018 – VALHI INC VHI.N – QTRLY NET SALES $430.4 MLN VS $369.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – REG-VALHI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $617.32 million. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments , which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It has a 3.26 P/E ratio. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors.

