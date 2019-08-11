Valhi (VHI) to pay $0.02 on Sep 19, 2019; Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Has 1.44 Sentiment

Valhi Inc (NYSE:VHI) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 19, 2019. (NYSE:VHI) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Valhi Inc’s current price of $1.82 translates into 1.10% yield. Valhi Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 215,165 shares traded or 21.26% up from the average. Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) has declined 58.17% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VHI News: 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Net $107.8M; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Cont Ops EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q EPS 15C; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – Valhi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 VALHI 4Q EPS 41C; 24/05/2018 – REG-VALHI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valhi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHI); 15/03/2018 – VALHI INC QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $ 495.9 MLN VS $ 390.4 MLN

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 89 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 62 decreased and sold holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 53.78 million shares, up from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alexander & Baldwin Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 41 Increased: 60 New Position: 29.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 160,811 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate, and materials and construction businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates in three divisions: Commercial Real Estate; Land Operations; and Materials and Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, develops, operates, and manages retail, industrial, and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, as well as leases urban land in Hawaii to third-party lessees.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “As A&B looks to preserve Kailua’s Pali Lanes, bowling alley owner says he’s still waiting for help – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) CEO Christopher Benjamin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Raises Quarterly Dividend 15.2% to $0.19; 3.2% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cars.com Inc (CARS) CEO and President Thomas Alex Vetter Bought $203,800 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Medallia Shares Soared 76% In First-Day Trading. Here’s What Its CEO Had To Say About The IPO ‘Pop’ – Forbes” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 12.07% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. for 670,905 shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 533,394 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 161,489 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners Inc. has invested 0.73% in the stock. Adelante Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 561,392 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Valhi, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 3.51% more from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Lc holds 123,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 9,529 shares. Strs Ohio owns 187,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 137,587 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 1.14 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 212,550 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Lc owns 244,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Co has 66,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners stated it has 252,015 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 49,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenbrier Prtnrs Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 344,790 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 2,545 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com stated it has 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 7,812 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $617.32 million. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments , which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It has a 3.26 P/E ratio. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors.