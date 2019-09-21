Valhi Inc. (VHI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Both Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) compete on a level playing field in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi Inc. 2 0.37 N/A 0.74 2.91 Westlake Chemical Partners LP 23 0.62 N/A 1.61 14.58

Demonstrates Valhi Inc. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Valhi Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Valhi Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Westlake Chemical Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi Inc. 0.00% -336.7% 6.8% Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0.00% 10.9% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Valhi Inc. is 225.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.25. Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Valhi Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Valhi Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Valhi Inc. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s potential upside is 20.70% and its average price target is $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valhi Inc. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.6% and 45.1%. 0.1% are Valhi Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valhi Inc. 1.42% -25.61% -10.04% -34.85% -58.17% 11.4% Westlake Chemical Partners LP -0.8% -3.89% 4.96% 1.29% -7.3% -2.61%

For the past year Valhi Inc. had bullish trend while Westlake Chemical Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners LP beats Valhi Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. Its Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The companyÂ’s Waste Management segment processes, treats, stores, and disposes radioactive, hazardous, toxic, and other wastes. This segment serves industrial companies, such as nuclear utilities, chemical, aerospace and electronics businesses, and governmental agencies. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services, and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.