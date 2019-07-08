Valhi, Inc. (VHI) Reaches $2.62 After 6.00% Up Move; Control4 Has 0.96 Sentiment

The stock of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 133,936 shares traded. Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) has declined 68.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VHI News: 16/05/2018 – Valhi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS 26C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – VALHI INC VHI.N – QTRLY NET SALES $430.4 MLN VS $369.8 MLN; 15/03/2018 VALHI 4Q EPS 41C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valhi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHI); 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q EPS 15C; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Cont Ops EPS 15c; 15/03/2018 – VALHI INC QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $ 495.9 MLN VS $ 390.4 MLNThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $888.67M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $2.78 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VHI worth $53.32 million more.

Control4 Corp (CTRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 68 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 71 sold and decreased positions in Control4 Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 20.63 million shares, down from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Control4 Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 45 Increased: 43 New Position: 25.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $637.51 million. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. It has a 15.81 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits .

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation for 984,990 shares. Spark Investment Management Llc owns 526,800 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Capital Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 155,700 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares.

Analysts await Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CTRL’s profit will be $4.56M for 34.99 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Control4 Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $888.67 million. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments , which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It has a 4.69 P/E ratio. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors.

