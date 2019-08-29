Valhi, Inc. (VHI) Reaches $2.01 After 3.00% Up Move; Danaos (DAC) Sellers Decreased By 88.46% Their Shorts

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) had a decrease of 88.46% in short interest. DAC’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 88.46% from 2,600 shares previously. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 4,925 shares traded. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

The stock of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 61,769 shares traded. Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) has declined 58.17% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VHI News: 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Cont Ops EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Net $107.8M; 15/03/2018 VALHI 4Q EPS 41C; 24/05/2018 – REG-VALHI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 15/03/2018 – VALHI INC QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $ 495.9 MLN VS $ 390.4 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Valhi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valhi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHI); 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS 26C/SHRThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $681.76 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VHI worth $20.45 million more.

More notable recent Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VALHI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:VHI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ValHI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:VHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Valhi, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 3.51% more from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Citigroup invested in 14,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 60,618 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Zebra invested in 212,550 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 235,805 were reported by Amer Century. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 6,432 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 123,271 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) for 9,529 shares. Charles Schwab stated it has 143,546 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) for 18,141 shares. Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $681.76 million. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments , which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It has a 3.6 P/E ratio. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors.