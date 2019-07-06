Valhi Inc. (VHI) and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). The two are both Chemicals – Major Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi Inc. 3 0.47 N/A 0.84 2.66 Westlake Chemical Partners LP 23 0.66 N/A 1.61 13.72

Table 1 highlights Valhi Inc. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Valhi Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Valhi Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Westlake Chemical Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Valhi Inc. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0.00% 10.9% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Valhi Inc.’s current beta is 3.06 and it happens to be 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Valhi Inc. are 4 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Westlake Chemical Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Valhi Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.4% of Valhi Inc. shares and 42% of Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares. About 91.55% of Valhi Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Partners LP has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valhi Inc. -5.11% -15.53% -32.22% 6.19% -68.77% 15.54% Westlake Chemical Partners LP -2.04% -2.17% -3.45% -3.66% -1.51% -8.37%

For the past year Valhi Inc. had bullish trend while Westlake Chemical Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Westlake Chemical Partners LP beats Valhi Inc.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. Its Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The companyÂ’s Waste Management segment processes, treats, stores, and disposes radioactive, hazardous, toxic, and other wastes. This segment serves industrial companies, such as nuclear utilities, chemical, aerospace and electronics businesses, and governmental agencies. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services, and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.