Valhi Inc. (VHI) and Nexeo Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEOU) Contrasting side by side

Both Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) and Nexeo Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEOU) are each other’s competitor in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi Inc. 3 0.38 N/A 0.74 2.91 Nexeo Solutions Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Valhi Inc. and Nexeo Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Valhi Inc. and Nexeo Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi Inc. 0.00% -336.7% 6.8% Nexeo Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.6% of Valhi Inc. shares and 0% of Nexeo Solutions Inc. shares. Valhi Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valhi Inc. 1.42% -25.61% -10.04% -34.85% -58.17% 11.4% Nexeo Solutions Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Valhi Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nexeo Solutions Inc.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. Its Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The companyÂ’s Waste Management segment processes, treats, stores, and disposes radioactive, hazardous, toxic, and other wastes. This segment serves industrial companies, such as nuclear utilities, chemical, aerospace and electronics businesses, and governmental agencies. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services, and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.