Valhi Inc. (VHI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valhi Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 69.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of Valhi Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.34% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Valhi Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi Inc. 0.00% -336.70% 6.80% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Valhi Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi Inc. N/A 3 2.91 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Valhi Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Valhi Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.18 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of 36.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Valhi Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valhi Inc. 1.42% -25.61% -10.04% -34.85% -58.17% 11.4% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Valhi Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Valhi Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Valhi Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.39 Quick Ratio. Valhi Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Valhi Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Valhi Inc. is 225.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.25. Competitively, Valhi Inc.’s competitors are 94.88% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Dividends

Valhi Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Valhi Inc.’s rivals beat Valhi Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. Its Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The companyÂ’s Waste Management segment processes, treats, stores, and disposes radioactive, hazardous, toxic, and other wastes. This segment serves industrial companies, such as nuclear utilities, chemical, aerospace and electronics businesses, and governmental agencies. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services, and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.