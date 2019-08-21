Valero Energy (VLO) Stake Raised by Dt Investment Partners Llc; Seabridge Investment Advisors Stake in Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Has Trimmed by $443,520

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 7,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 48,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 40,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.34. About 670,778 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.3. About 560,101 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 87,679 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co reported 194,435 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell, Washington-based fund reported 50,653 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.18% or 8,381 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 3,080 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 1,655 shares. Hap Trading Llc reported 120,681 shares stake. 7,800 were reported by Macquarie Grp Limited. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 3,318 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,355 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Bankshares holds 2,212 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The California-based Cap Interest Ca has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65 million was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial Advsrs accumulated 0.42% or 37,778 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.14% or 28,151 shares. Tuttle Tactical stated it has 9,642 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2.45 million shares. California-based Wespac Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.05% or 10,562 shares in its portfolio. 234 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Hilltop Hldgs reported 3,491 shares. Mitchell owns 25,800 shares. Company State Bank has 29,325 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Summit Secs Grp Inc owns 7,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 1,350 shares. 45,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited. Monetary Mngmt Group holds 0.02% or 550 shares.