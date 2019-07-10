Valero Energy (VLO) Stake Has Raised by Community Financial Services Group Llc; Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 300.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 298,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 398,526 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 99,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 407,053 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 949,130 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET) by 152,847 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $19.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 37,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,255 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

