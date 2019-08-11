Valero Energy (VLO) Stake Has Boosted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc; Bard Associates Lifted I D Systems (IDSY) Holding by $1.12 Million

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 10,715 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 17,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 44,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76B, up from 26,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 3.31 million shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 1,170 shares to 7,945 shares, valued at $669.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,790 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,115 were accumulated by Main Street Rech Lc. Westchester Capital Management invested in 93,185 shares or 3.38% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur has 68,430 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 10 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 50 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 16,575 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa reported 3,876 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.08% or 239,100 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp owns 1,039 shares. 170,104 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company invested in 422 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Cap invested in 293 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Merian Invsts (Uk) has 0.17% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 222,166 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 5,720 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 34,084 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Vanguard Gru reported 639,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 15,063 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 15,358 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 2.65M were reported by Cannell Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,216 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 54,400 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Punch Associates Management stated it has 687,046 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Northern Corp invested in 42,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Connors Investor stated it has 0.04% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Fairpointe Cap Lc reported 149,488 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has 16,600 shares.