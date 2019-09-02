Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Declined While Community Financial Services Group Increased by $1.51 Million Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Boosted by $483,392 Its Stake

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder just told followers to delete Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 09/04/2018 – On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying “issue” ads; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS LAUNCHING ABILITY TO SHARE HD QUALITY VIDEOS STRAIGHT TO MESSENGER; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG BEGINS GIVING TESTIMONY IN U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING; 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.47 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3.22 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 620 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Ancora Advsr Ltd invested in 0.09% or 13,556 shares. Arrow Fincl has 1.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,261 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation reported 361 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc reported 45,450 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Rdl Finance reported 5,685 shares. Gladius Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,129 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Co has 28,064 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.74% or 34,121 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.91 million shares. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 114,703 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Westfield Cap Co Ltd Partnership holds 545,590 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 18,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,062 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 7,701 shares. Lakeview Prtn Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3,715 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 2,679 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 160,311 shares. Allstate holds 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 31,545 shares. Scotia Capital reported 130,841 shares. Moreover, Bollard Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 67,751 shares. Argyle Cap stated it has 0.42% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Exchange Cap Mngmt holds 25,991 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 348,258 shares. Csu Producer Resource Inc holds 25,059 shares. 2,977 are held by Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. Smith Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 529 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il reported 8,385 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.