Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Declined While Community Financial Services Group Has Boosted Stake; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Humana (HUM) Holding by $611,800

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 47,047 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 44,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $298. About 378,964 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE DENIED ALL BUT ONE OF BRIGADE CAPITAL’S CLAIMS UNDER MOTION FOR EXPEDITED PROCEEDINGS; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Car; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 27/03/2018 – Delaware Court Denies Brigade Capital Motion to Enjoin Vote on Kindred Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA INC – FORMER HUMANA DIVISIONAL CFO WILL LEAD HUMANA’S MEDICARE OPERATIONS IN LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Improved results; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.41 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7,111 shares to 16,329 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,065 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).