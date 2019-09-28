Valero Energy (VLO) Shareholder Laffer Investments Lowered Holding; Logan Capital Management Has Increased Position in At&T Com (T)

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 14,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 815,547 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.33M, up from 800,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 27,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 7,325 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627.09 million, down from 35,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.69M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Financial Services Group Ltd Llc stated it has 21,616 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. West Chester Capital stated it has 7,481 shares. 41,245 were reported by Amg Tru National Bank. 19,289 were reported by Merriman Wealth Ltd Llc. Advisors Preferred Ltd has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kcm Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% or 204,097 shares in its portfolio. Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.8% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny stated it has 52,072 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highlander Management Llc has 0.76% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Corp stated it has 241,773 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Fire Gru has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Community Trust Investment has 2.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 541,493 shares. Mcmillion Cap Incorporated accumulated 1.92% or 108,545 shares. Court Place Advsr holds 105,395 shares. Bainco Investors has 0.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 79,163 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,010 shares to 113,970 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp Com (ONNN) by 19,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,816 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.91M for 12.20 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 830 shares to 16,628 shares, valued at $564.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Systems International by 11 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).