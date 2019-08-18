Valero Energy (VLO) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Has Lifted Stake by $1.51 Million; Midas Management Has Cut Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) as Valuation Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 2.59M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company's stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $443.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 37,156 shares traded or 94.36% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 161,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 45,110 shares in its portfolio. Osmium Partners Lc stated it has 1.88% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Huntington National Bank invested in 0% or 595 shares. Sei has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Mcf Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Renaissance Technologies Limited Com holds 0.02% or 121,733 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt reported 40,808 shares. Principal Financial reported 1,599 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 826 shares. Northern Trust owns 44,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 3,313 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 4,997 shares in its portfolio.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 7,000 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 65,801 shares or 1.46% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation Corporation stated it has 409,289 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.15% or 853,603 shares. Spirit Of America Ny has 123,514 shares. Vanguard Group reported 34.02M shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Limited holds 160,311 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Cayman Islands-based Polygon Mgmt Limited has invested 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Westfield Capital Co Lp holds 86,805 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 523,135 are owned by Conning. The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Altavista Wealth Inc has invested 1.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 8,200 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 19,602 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)