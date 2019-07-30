Valero Energy (VLO) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Decreased Its Holding by $605,388; Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Has Increased Position

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 70.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 10,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.39 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 221.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 78,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 35,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 3.81M shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 4.55 million shares to 12.39 million shares, valued at $142.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,127 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.21 million for 11.71 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,128 shares to 23,587 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).