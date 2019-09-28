Valero Energy (VLO) Share Price Declined While Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake; Carnival (CCL) Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 58,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07M, up from 82,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.69M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42 million shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Is Refining Cash For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hilltop Holding, a Texas-based fund reported 3,113 shares. Blair William And Il holds 43,927 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 3.14M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 0.05% or 2.73 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management owns 3,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd stated it has 455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Mngmt reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Van Eck Assoc owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 18,473 shares. Kistler stated it has 773 shares. St Johns Invest Lc owns 5,330 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Neumann Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 11,798 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Raymond James And holds 0.09% or 737,195 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 46,437 shares in its portfolio.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 172,700 shares to 279,300 shares, valued at $22.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howden Joinery by 316,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,405 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group America (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 29,850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Intact Investment Mngmt invested 0.16% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Wexford Lp holds 111,890 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 630,854 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 2.10M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 60,455 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 18,647 shares. Citigroup has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 29,738 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Ltd Llc. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 0% or 247,296 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 11,846 shares. Profund Ltd Llc has 13,088 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.