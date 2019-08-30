Valero Energy (VLO) Reaches $76.31 After 5.00% Up Move; Last Week ArcBest (ARCB) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ArcBest Corporation has $37 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 0.54% above currents $29.84 stock price. ArcBest Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 6. The stock of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. The stock of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. See ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $26 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $37 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $37 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45 New Target: $36 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $34 Maintain

The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.42% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 352,290 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKERThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $30.58B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $80.13 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VLO worth $1.53 billion more.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $30.58 billion. It operates through two divisions, Refining and Ethanol. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $725.35M for 10.54 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold Valero Energy Corporation shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 24,415 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Old Republic Intl has 362,000 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 500,000 were accumulated by Growth Mgmt Limited Partnership. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Johnson Fincl Group invested in 43,434 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 182,807 are held by Amer Interest Inc. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Wespac Advisors has 0.2% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3,431 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 29,700 shares or 1.54% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 239,100 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 21,673 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invests Lc has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 31.57% above currents $76.31 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 1.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 5,798 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c