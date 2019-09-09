Valero Energy (VLO) Position Maintained by Meritage Portfolio Management; Shareholder Karp Capital Management Has Upped Fortinet (FTNT) Holding

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 789,817 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 105.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 37,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 73,449 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 35,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.04 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 22,483 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co invested in 0% or 455 shares. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 78,294 are owned by Fiduciary Com. Cutter & Company Brokerage reported 0.15% stake. Rodgers Brothers has 5,819 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 7,000 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.13% or 35,416 shares. Westfield Mngmt Company Limited Partnership reported 86,805 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 19,774 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.17% or 49,211 shares in its portfolio. First Savings Bank invested in 23,051 shares. 7,841 are held by Fred Alger. Boston Private Wealth reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 3,457 shares to 125,593 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,761 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

