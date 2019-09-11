Valero Energy (VLO) Position Increased by Community Financial Services Group Llc; Verity Asset Management Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Cut by $1.11 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 630,733 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 54,985 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Llc stated it has 105,202 shares. Hendershot Incorporated reported 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 0.91% or 23.24 million shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Management Lc holds 7,178 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 0.35% or 197,268 shares. Uss Invest Management Limited has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisors Inc Ok owns 70,682 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.7% or 30,858 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Inv Management has invested 0.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tiemann Advisors Llc holds 0.47% or 14,678 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Lc accumulated 183,364 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 96,854 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Argent Trust stated it has 1.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares to 46,572 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34B for 15.15 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.