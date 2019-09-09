Valero Energy (VLO) Market Valuation Declined While Mount Lucas Management LP Has Lifted by $1.07 Million Its Position; Republic Svcs (RSG) Share Price Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $637,360

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 144.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 13,471 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 843,347 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.04M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7,706 shares to 10,225 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 33,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,898 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 275,141 shares to 254,795 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,268 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

