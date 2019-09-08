Valero Energy (VLO) Holder Viking Fund Management Upped Stake; As Thor Inds (THO) Stock Price Declined, Horan Capital Management Boosted by $1.51 Million Its Holding

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 624,070 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 2.99 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Lsv Asset Management invested 1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Amer National Registered Investment Advisor invested in 4,125 shares or 0.19% of the stock. James Invest Rech stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Petrus Tru Co Lta accumulated 0.06% or 3,407 shares. 1.01 million were accumulated by Principal Grp Inc. Twin Capital Inc holds 0.51% or 122,310 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund holds 0.15% or 8,303 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 10,847 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Oak Assocs Ltd Oh has 0.64% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested in 8,038 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cadence Capital Management Limited Com invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Landscape Cap Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,649 shares in its portfolio.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 1.44M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burney Co holds 12,309 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Svcs accumulated 55,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 7,061 shares. Amp Capital Invsts owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 11,057 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 9,216 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 17 shares. Parsec Fin Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5,625 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 50,779 shares. 219 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com. Chilton Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 618,855 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,340 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 1,754 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 328,054 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment reported 21,660 shares.

