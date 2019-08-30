Valero Energy (VLO) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Lifted Its Holding by $1.07 Million as Market Value Declined; Private Wealth Advisors Position in Chevron New (CVX) Trimmed by $301,227

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.38. About 2.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 1.43 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.68% or 11,553 shares in its portfolio. Sather Finance Group Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd accumulated 0.79% or 66,722 shares. Moreover, Founders Fincl Lc has 0.29% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,523 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,486 shares. Northeast Investment Management owns 149,007 shares. Fiera Cap reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bokf Na has 0.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 221,508 shares. Moneta Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% or 159,688 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc invested in 1.04% or 52,976 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 162,500 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc owns 2,625 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp accumulated 0.48% or 219,156 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,342 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares to 91,538 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 377,921 shares to 305,026 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,335 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).