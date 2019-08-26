Valero Energy (VLO) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Lifted Stake; As Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 110,689 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 162,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 26,266 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q PRASM 12.93 Cents, Up 3.7%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Economic Fuel Cost $1.96 Per Gallon; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS $2.84; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM 12.93 CENTS VS 12.47 CENTS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Net $148.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22,151 shares to 22,067 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,335 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV).

