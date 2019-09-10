Valero Energy (VLO) Holder Laffer Investments Has Decreased Holding by $77.19 Million; Greenlight Capital Holding in Ensco Plc (ESV) Has Lowered as Shares Declined

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42M, down from 20.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 35.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 910 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 35,160 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98B, down from 36,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 2.56M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 79 shares to 4,969 shares, valued at $380.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $690.76M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,065 were accumulated by Lee Danner Bass. Eaton Vance stated it has 40,387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Conning Inc invested in 1.39% or 523,135 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 68,430 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mackenzie Finance Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Farmers Trust Communication has 0.1% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Centurylink Investment Mngmt reported 0.46% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sunbelt Secs invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 725 were reported by First In. Moreover, Fdx Inc has 0.05% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 237 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Co has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 409,855 shares. 7,639 were reported by Kopp Invest Ltd Liability Corporation.

