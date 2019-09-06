Valero Energy (VLO) Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Value Declined, Covalent Partners Has Upped Position by $366,396

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 18,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 48,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 66,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 1.49M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 9,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 259,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, up from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 193,293 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Pcl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 41,323 shares. 11,594 were accumulated by Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fund Sa holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 13,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 388,369 shares. Washington Trust Bank has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 356,230 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America owns 187,559 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 8,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Yorktown And Rech Commerce Inc has 0.19% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 15,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 350,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Nordea Management Ab owns 277,588 shares. Amp Cap Investors owns 94,910 shares.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares to 100,135 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,125 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Company reported 14,580 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.23% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 146,086 are owned by Citadel Limited Liability Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 24,415 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 9,663 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.12% or 927,643 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.14% or 195,784 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 39 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 3,562 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,572 shares. 8,385 were reported by Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Llc Il. Geode Cap Limited Co invested in 0.12% or 5.55 million shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0% stake. Exchange has invested 0.62% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Suntrust Banks invested in 49,741 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 8,757 shares to 26,816 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic.