Valero Energy (VLO) Holder First American Bank Lifted Its Stake by $3.08 Million as Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Cypress Capital Management Cut by $9.84 Million Its Holding

First American Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 157.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 36,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 59,294 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 23,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 2.56M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 70,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, down from 107,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 4.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Capital Limited Liability holds 1.04% or 19,380 shares. 136,252 are held by Boston Family Office. Ashford Capital has 2,638 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,548 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.59M shares. 9,400 were accumulated by Dafna Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Harvey Invest Co Lc has 5.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Town Country Natl Bank Dba First Bankers stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 18,491 shares. Zevenbergen Invs accumulated 0.03% or 7,585 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls holds 3.03% or 6,353 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 10,676 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.52% or 274,141 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

