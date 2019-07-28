Valero Energy (VLO) Holder Community Financial Services Group Increased Stake; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Valuation Rose, Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $2.70 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 61.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 103,800 shares as the company's stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,350 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 169,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65M shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 32,677 shares to 82,806 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.